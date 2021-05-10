Stewart's Creek Elementary
The Stewart’s Creek Elementary School community will say goodbye to the campus during a retirement celebration Friday.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the campus, 4431 Augusta St. in The Colony.

Stewart’s Creek is being retired after 39 years of serving the community. The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees in January approved boundary adjustments to several zones in The Colony, and one of the plans was to retire the school at the end of this school year. School officials cited a declining enrollment as a main reason for closing the school.

Students who live on the west side of FM 423 will go to Ethridge Elementary, and students who live on the east side of FM 423 will go to Peters Colony Elementary.

Former and current students, teachers and staff members are invited to the event, where community members can bring food or purchase food from the food truck that will be on site. The Imaginarium Art Exhibit will be on display, and there will be a memory video presented. Those in attendance can tie a ribbon on the school fence or sign the retirement card.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and maintain a social distance since this is a school event.

