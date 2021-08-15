Drive down some streets in The Colony and you’ll see the work of a local artist. Rodney Winder has spent years creating all kinds of art, including work that he showcases in his yard on Ragan Drive. Or stop by the senior center and listen to his music. Below, Winder talks about his artistic background and where he draws his inspiration.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
Richland CCD
What brought you to The Colony?
Moved here in 1978, originally from Kansas
How did you become interested in art?
I have studied art since the sixth grade in elementary school and all through high school. I wanted to be an architect. Got into engineering but picked the art back up around 1997. Started selling around 2011.
How many pieces have you painted over the years?
I have sold close to 300 pieces: inks, watercolors, acrylics and oils. My inventory is close to 200 right now. Find me on eBay.com search Rodster Art.
What style and subject are favorites to paint and why?
I am a fauvist. I paint with bright colors, and subjects vary broadly. But the thing you find the most in my work are eyes. Larger than normal eyes.
Where do you draw your inspiration from?
The internet and other artists, always new ideas, old art, modern art, pop art, abstract and expressionism. I have yard art sculptures as well, using branches from trees and bushes. Picasso always inspires.
What do you do with most of your artwork when they’re complete?
I sell all of my art originals.
Do you have a favorite piece?
It may sound funny, but not really. I have pieces that I thought would never sell and then they do.
What’s your favorite musical accomplishment?
My YouTube channel – R. Jones I only need 849 new subscribers to get monetized. I also play live events at Guitars and Growlers bar and at The Grand Theater in Lewisville. I host a jam on Fridays at the Senior Center here in The Colony.
How many original songs have you written?
Around 35. My song “Corvette Dreams” is available on Amazon Music, Spotify, Sound Cloud, Napster and a couple others.
What else would you like people to know about your paintings/music?
Check the yard art on Ragan Drive. It’s a short street, you won’t miss it. Check my mini gallery at Water 4U on Main Street and S. Colony Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.