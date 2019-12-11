In recent years, The Colony City Council has sought to create and foster closer working relationships between the city and a variety of stakeholders in the community, such as The Colony Chamber of Commerce and Lewisville ISD.
As a direct result of those efforts, an urgent need at Camey Elementary School was brought to the attention of the leadership among the groups.
Camey is among a handful of Title 1 schools in The Colony, defined as campuses that have a sizeable percentage of students on free or reduced-cost lunches.
To further assist its students who may be facing food insecurity, Camey instituted a program in which each class has a basket of healthy snacks from which all students may partake throughout the day.
However, the school’s free-snack inventory relies upon donations and is in need of replenishment. In light of this need, city and Chamber of Commerce leaders and employees are challenging each other, the business community, and the community at large to consider contributing to this worthwhile campaign over the next month so that Camey students can begin their next semester with a full supply of healthy snacks.
Donations of healthy snacks (such as granola bars, Kind bars, cereal bars, pretzels, whole grain crackers, etc.) may be delivered during the month of December to one of the following drop-off locations during business hours:
The Colony City Hall, 6800 Main St.;
DATCU Credit Union, 4190 Main St.;
Prosperity Bank, 4400 Main St.; and
Honest-1 Auto Care, 4740 Windhaven Parkway, Lewisville
Everyone is encouraged to stay tuned throughout 2020 and beyond as the city of The Colony, The Colony Chamber of Commerce, and Lewisville ISD work together to identify and address, through community action, specific needs at all school campuses throughout The Colony.
For more information, contact Joe Perez at the City of The Colony, jperez@thecolonytx.gov, or Liz Haas at Lewisville ISD, HassE@lisd.net.
