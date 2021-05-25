After a challenging year that was marred by COVID-19 and civil unrest across the country, B’Ria Wagner knew she needed some fun.
What better way than to get into a potato sack and hop across a field?
So The Colony resident summoned her inner child to come up with a way for the community to get their minds off the struggles in the world and to just play.
“Originally it was supposed to be me and some close family just being outside again after the lockdown,” B’Ria said. “But then the world turned into what it did with the riots and the protests.”
B’Ria, a 2013 graduate of Lone Star High School in Frisco, said she and the rest of the community needed a place to laugh, have fun and enjoy each other’s company. She came up with a Field Day type of event that brought some of her favorite outdoor activities together.
She later decided to have the event coincide with Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
“This was my way of finding my lane in activism and focusing on healing,” she said.
Thus, the Juneteenth Unity Games was born. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. June 19 at Five Star Complex in The Colony.
The Juneteenth Unity Games will feature traditional games such as the three legged relay and tug of war. Then there are contests that will have a twist, such as Frisbee tic-tac-toe relay and hopscotch doodle relay.
“A lot of these random activities we put together I saw on Twitter, people playing them at PE,” B’Ria said. “To make it fun we would add extra things to it. I saw hopscotch doodle relay on Twitter. It’s not regular hopscotch. It’s crazy.”
Ivan Wagner, B’ria’s father, said the events are odd enough to serve the purpose.
“We wanted light-hearted competition,” Ivan said. “Sports are credited in bringing the world together. We don’t want too much competition because we don’t want it to go the wrong way. But we wanted to get folks who won’t take it too seriously and will be able to laugh at themselves.”
Competing teams will be made up of six to 10 people ages 16 and older. Teams are encouraged to have a theme or matching attire.
“Light-hearted competition can do a lot of mending,” Ivan said.
In addition to team competitions there will be individual games, such as cornhole, giant cup pong, giant Connect Four, dominos and mega Jenga, booths and live entertainment.
Most of all there will be a chance to reflect on Black history and celebrate Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865 Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news the Civil War had ended and slaves were free.
“This will go a long way to open people’s eyes on what this day means,” Ivan said.
While registration for the team events is closed, B’ria said anyone from the area can attend for general admission. In fact, she hopes to draw residents from outside of The Colony as this would give them an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth.
“There’s not a lot going on for Juneteenth unless you go to Fort Worth or Dallas,” B’ria said.
B’ria said she anticipates between 250 to 400 people attending the Juneteenth Unity Games. If it’s successful she hopes to make it an annual event.
“The most important thing I want people to get out of it is unity,” B’ria said. “We’re stronger when we’re unified. We want to come out here and have fun with all walks of life, all races, all religions. We want to show we can all live on this Earth together and be happy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.