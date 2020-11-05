A Little Elm man was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday morning in The Colony, and another driver was injured.
According to The Colony police, the crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of Main Street, just north of East Lake Highlands Drive.
Police said the driver of a white Dodge Ram 1500 truck, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Holt, was traveling southbound on Main and crossed over the median, colliding with a Honda Accord that was traveling northbound.
A report states the truck then struck a large dump truck that was also traveling northbound.
The driver of the truck was killed in the crash, and the driver of the Accord was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand, arm and collarbone.
Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police Department said the driver of the truck may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.
Northbound Main was closed until around noon as investigators processed the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.