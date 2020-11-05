A driver was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday morning in The Colony, and another driver was injured.

According to The Colony police, the crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of Main Street, just north of East Lake Highlands Drive.

Police said the driver of a white Dodge Ram 1500 truck was traveling southbound on Main and crossed over the median, colliding with a Honda Accord that was traveling northbound.

A report states the truck then struck a large dump truck that was also traveling northbound.

The driver of the truck was killed in the crash, and the driver of the Accord was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand, arm and collarbone.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Northbound Main was closed until around noon as investigators processed the scene.

