A Little Elm man was killed in a vehicle crash Thursday morning in The Colony, and another driver was injured.

According to The Colony police, the crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of Main Street, just north of East Lake Highlands Drive.

Police said the driver of a white Dodge Ram 1500 truck, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Holt, was traveling southbound on Main and crossed over the median, colliding with a Honda Accord that was traveling northbound.

A report states the truck then struck a large dump truck that was also traveling northbound.

The driver of the truck was killed in the crash, and the driver of the Accord was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand, arm and collarbone.

Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police Department said the driver of the truck may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Northbound Main was closed until around noon as investigators processed the scene.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments