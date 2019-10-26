As of Oct. 25, the Denton County Burn Ban has been lifted. Keep apprised of the county's outdoor burning status by checking the Denton County Burn Control website, https://apps.dentoncounty.gov/BurnControl/, updated daily.
But remember, open burning is prohibited within city limits year-round. Fire pits, however, are allowed but shall not be installed within 10 feet of an adjoining property line, 15 feet from a residence and 10 feet from any other combustible materials, per city ordinance. The maximum diameter of a fire pit is 3 feet.
For more information, contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 972-625-3944.
Denton County Outdoor Burning Regulations
