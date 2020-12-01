Denton County Precinct 2 Chief Deputy Constable M. Wayne Rhodes died Tuesday from a COVID-19-related illness, the county said.
Rhodes, who had been serving with Denton County since 1995, first started his law enforcement career with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. In 1998, he became a member of the Denton County Constable Precinct 2 office.
Rhodes, 66, had been an integral part of the Precinct 2 Constable’s office, the county stated in a press release.
“He has served as chief deputy since 2005 and has done an outstanding job,” said Constable Michael Truitt. “Chief Rhodes was not only an excellent administrator, he was a wealth of knowledge on civil law, acting as a resource for constable offices throughout the state.”
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Ron Marchant said: “Chief Rhodes is an example that we all want to follow. He was dedicated to God, family and duty to his country. His service to Denton County has been one of compassion, loyalty and love for his job. We grieve with his family and the Denton County law enforcement family.”
Rhodes was known for his commitment to excellence, said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“His favorite personal message was: ‘Strive to be the best you can be in everything you do in life.’ And, he did,” Eads said.
Rhodes held a Master Peace Officers license and was state certified in Civil Process. He was the Department Range Master and held a Police Firearms Instructor Certification. He also was certified by the state as a License to Carry Instructor, was a state-certified Court Security Specialist and was a licensed armorer.
Rhodes was proud to be the longest serving chief deputy in Denton County, his family said.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. Rhodes leaves behind a wife, six children and 16 grandchildren.
The Denton County Commissioners Court asks that everyone keep Rhodes’ family in their thoughts and prayers.
