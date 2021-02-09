Anjelita Cadena, chair of the Denton County Democratic Party since 2018, resigned effective Monday. She is moving to another county and will be ineligible to continue in that position.
To avoid a leadership gap, Cadena appointed Jennifer Skidonenko as interim chair. Eligible DCDP’s precinct chairs will vote to fill the unexpired term in a special election at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
“I appreciate the opportunity granted to me by the Denton County Democrats to learn and grow; I wish the incoming chair the same,” Cadena said. “My best to all of you; I will continue to watch the events unfold in North Texas.”
