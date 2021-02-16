Denton County is closing all facilities for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) emergency and the upcoming winter storm.
All essential employees who can work from home are doing so. In addition, Road and Bridge employees are continuing to monitor road conditions throughout the winter storm.
Denton County has been coordinating with area municipalities, utility providers, school districts, transportation officials and state legislators to help facilitate communications to address any issues ongoing within the county.
“We are a champion of efficient delivery of services to our residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We bring the parties together and communicate effectively to deal with issues directly.”
Denton County residents have dealt with a number of issues during the extended winter storm.
“We have requested additional assistance from the state, coordinated with cities to support water systems and talked with utility providers to determine the circumstances behind the ongoing outages,” Eads said. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
A number of communities have endured extensive outages with some in east, west, central and north Denton County also experiencing water shortages. In addition, a number of gas stations now have limited gasoline and diesel supplies.
Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a Disaster Declaration during an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the situations across the county.
“We want to make sure you are taken care of in Denton County,” Eads said.
