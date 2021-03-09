Denton County Public Health (DCPH) is planning to increase the number of individuals receiving first dose vaccines at each clinic during the next two weeks and vaccinate educators in Phases 1A and 1B in the Vaccine Interest Portal this Friday.
“Denton County is excited to begin vaccinating our teachers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We recognize the state’s focus on vaccinating teachers as quickly as possible while also wanting to vaccinate individuals in Phases 1A and 1B on our Vaccine Interest Portal.
“We took steps last week to identify teachers within the 1A and 1B categories so that we could prioritize them while increasing the number of first doses for other individuals registered in Phases 1A and 1B.”
Through texts and email messaging, Denton County identified an estimated 13,660 school and child-care personnel on the waitlist to date. An estimated 3,500 will be vaccinated from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Teachers receiving invitations will have been invited based on first registered, first to receive a vaccine. Additional evening clinics are being planned in the future.
“Being able to provide significant numbers of vaccines to our residents while also beginning to vaccinate our educators is a win-win for everyone,” Judge Eads said. “We are working aggressively to get shots in arms to help our children get back in the classrooms and begin to return to normal across the board.”
This week, invitations were sent to fill 26,000 available slots on Tuesday and Thursday, beginning with No. 129,804 on the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist.
If you have any questions or concerns, call the Denton County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center at 940-349-2585 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To learn more or sign up, visit DentonCounty.gov/vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.