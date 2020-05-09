Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 914 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing eight newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
