Denton County chart 4-22
Data provided by Denton County Public Health, chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 

The patient, a male resident of Denton in his 60s, was a previously reported home isolated, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County. 

“As we report the loss of a 19th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH is also announcing 25 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, including one case within Denton County Jail.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 644 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also announcing 5 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to follow a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree.  “We began preparing for the potential for COVID-19 cases in the jail beginning in early March and continue to implement daily procedures to reduce potential spread.  All individuals coming into the jail are placed in a quarantine POD per procedure.  This individual was placed in a single isolation cell when symptoms consistent with COVID-19 began.  A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case.” 

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Denton County numbers 4-22
Courtesy of Denton County

 

