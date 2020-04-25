Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 20 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The patient, a female resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center in the City of Denton over 80, was previously reported as home/facility isolated with a transmission type of contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
“As we report the loss of a 20th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”
DCPH is also announcing 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, including one additional case in a long-term care facility (LTCF). This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 702 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 9 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide LTCF resident total has increased to 19. Staff who test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
