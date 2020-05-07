Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 23 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of Little Elm in his 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County. 

“Please keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers as we report this 23rd loss of a life in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “As we begin re-opening business across the state, it is important to follow safety guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of face coverings when in the company of others outside your household.”

DCPH is also announcing 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 872 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also announcing 15 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

