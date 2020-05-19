Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting six newly recovered cases of COVID-19.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Trophy Club on Friday. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. The testing center will be held at Trophy Club Town Hall at 1 Trophy Wood Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
