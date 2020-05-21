Denton County chart 5-21
Data provided by Denton County Public Health, chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 

The death reported Thursday was a previously reported hospitalized female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center in Denton, Texas. 

“Please keep the family of this individual whose loss we are learning of today in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “We ask everyone to please consider maintaining the CDC recommendations for physical distancing as we continue to see many of our businesses move into Phase 2 and as many of you resume normal activities.”

DCPH is also announcing 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Denton County numbers 5-21
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

 

