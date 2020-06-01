Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 32 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported Monday was a previously reported hospitalized female in her 50s who was a resident of Denton.
“Let us all keep this person’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you continue practicing the suggested safety protocols. COVID-19 has not gone away and community transmission is still occurring across our county.”
DCPH is also announcing 26 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing two newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. One case has been removed from Flower Mound and Denton County totals, as the case has been transferred to Tarrant County Public Health after address verification.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
