Denton County numbers 7-13
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 40 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.  The death reported Saturday is a female whom was over 80 and a resident of Dallas. 

“Please keep the family of the 40th individual who has died as a result of COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It is vitally important for everyone to take the necessary steps to reduce their risk of infection.  Wear a mask.  Stay six feet away from others when out and about.  Wash your hands frequently.”

DCPH is also announcing 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,937 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 69 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,499.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:

  • Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

 

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments