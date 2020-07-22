Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 46 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 

The death reported Wednesday is a male in his 70s who was a resident of Denton. 

“Please keep the family of the 46th individual who has died as result of COVID-19 in Denton County in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “In this time of a pandemic, we should all take the necessary precautions to reduce our chance of exposure.  Please wear a mask, practice physical distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

DCPH is also announcing 228 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 5,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 117 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,053.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members:

  • Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are waiting on COVID-19 lab results

 

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

