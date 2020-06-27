COVID-19

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 49 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,630 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 20 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,120.

 

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:

  • Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly
  • Maintaining physical distance when around others
  • Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others
  • Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19

 

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Denton County numbers 6-27

