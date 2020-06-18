Denton County numbers 6-18
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 87 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 32 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19.  It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH.  “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 AM – 12 PM.  Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 7 days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. 

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments