Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced eight new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 482 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Denton County health officials said on social media that the numbers could be lower because of Friday being a holiday for some healthcare providers and those providing COVID-19 testing.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
