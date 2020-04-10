Denton County is asking the public’s help in donating new, unopened personal protection equipment to assist area healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Your help in obtaining these necessary supplies is most welcome,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “While we are also working to purchase supplies, the need for PPE continues to grow. And, as I’m sure you’ve heard, PPE resources are limited.
“If you have extra PPE, please consider donating it at one of our two locations. All PPE will be given to those who are putting their own lives on the line during this pandemic,” he said.
Items needed include:
- Medical N95 mask/respirator
- Medical exam-type gloves
- Disposable gowns
- Medical face masks
Two drop-off locations will be available on Monday, April 13, and on Wednesday, April 15, at the following times and locations:
- Denton – from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 306 N. Loop 288
- Lewisville – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Mill St.
You can also call 940-465-4776 if you need assistance with a donation or need additional information.
“Any assistance in obtaining these supplies will be much appreciated,” said Chief Jody Gonzalez, Denton County Emergency Services. “Protection of our first responders during this pandemic is critical.”
The Denton County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is handling collections and disbursement of the donations under the direction of Denton County Emergency Services.
