Stay in the comfort of your home and celebrate 20 years of Greyhound Adoption League of Texas (GALT) at their Dinner at Home anniversary celebration.
The event, which is set for 4 p.m. April 25 via Happy Hour Zoom, will be hosted by the TV voice of the Dallas Mavericks and FC Dallas Mark Followill, an honorary chairman for GALT and a proud greyhound owner.
The event will take place via zoom and feature a four-course meal with wine prepared by Chef Abraham of Salum Restaurant. This fabulous meal with wine will be delivered right to your home. Chef Abraham will introduce meal items and wine pairings. There will be valuable items up for bid in both live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased by visiting greytstore.com and clicking on “events.” Money raised will benefit GALT so they can continue to find graceful greyhounds and sighthounds loving and forever homes for years to come. GALT was incorporated on March 2, 2001, and has seen tremendous growth in adoptions from 26 in 2001 to 226 in 2020.
About Greyhound Adoption League of Texas (GALT)
Founded in 2001, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas (GALT) is a Dallas-based all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. GALT’s mission is to place all greyhounds and sighthounds, including those retired or associated with the racing industry, into loving, responsible and forever homes. The nonprofit educates the public about the viability of adopting greyhounds as companions and family pets. GALT has assisted more than 3,700 greyhounds and other sighthounds in finding their forever homes and operates throughout Texas and New Mexico.
Visit galtx.org or call 972-503-GALT for more information.
