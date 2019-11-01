The Colony Police Department helped keep unused medication from going to the wrong places last weekend.
During the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event, which took place at The Colony High School, the department collected 17 boxes worth of medication, totaling 384 pounds.
Officer Brian Lee said that’s about in line with what the city has collected in previous events.
“It was good,” Lee said of the event. “Some people brought three or four vials. Some brought a big bag. Sometimes people hang on to their medications for a couple of months.”
Lee said when the collection drive is over, officers load up the boxes and take them to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Officials there take the medication from all over the area to an incinerator to have them destroyed.
“It’s a good program. It’s been going on for about 10 years,” Lee said of the national effort. “There’s really no other place for them.”
Lee said the program is beneficial for a variety of reasons. From the environmental aspect it keeps the medication from getting put down the sink or flushed down the toilet, thus keeping it out of the water system.
He also said it prevents extra medication from accessible to people who aren’t prescribed to have them.
“So this keeps medication out of the environment and out of the wrong hands,” Lee said.
The Colony participates in Drug Take-Back Day twice a year. The next event is set for April 25, 2020 at The Colony High School.
