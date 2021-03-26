The Colony EDC received the 2020 Economic Excellence Award from the Texas Economic Development Council for the 13th consecutive year during the TEDC Winter Conference held virtually Feb. 22-26.
The Colony is one of only 51 organizations statewide to earn this honor this year.
“The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding commitment to excellence of our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals have toward the professionalization of their economic development efforts,” said Carlton Schwab, president/CEO of the TEDC.”
According to TEDC, recipients qualify for recognition based on training taken by their governing board/council as well as the economic development director and professional staff. Certifications, professional memberships and activities, and organizational effectiveness of the economic development staff also contribute to the standards for qualification.
“This award recognizes the expertise and dedication of many in our city who have worked hard to make The Colony a Texas Destination for exceptional commercial and residential development,” said The Colony Mayor Joe McCourry. “This highly experienced team includes our city administration, elected and appointed officials, and economic development staff, and we thank and congratulate each member for their success.”
The Texas Economic Development Council, established in 1961, is an Austin-based, statewide, non-profit professional association, dedicated to the development of economic and employment opportunities in Texas. The TEDC provides information, educational and legislative services to nearly 850 members. Its objective is to support the economic growth of Texas and develop strategies that promote a positive business climate in the state.
For more information, visit TheColonyEDC.org or texasedc.org.
