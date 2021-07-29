Communities in Schools of North Texas (CISNT) plans to expand its footprint in The Colony this coming school year.
Ann Wilson, chief executive officer of CISNT, recently updated the City Council on the nonprofit’s plans, which include adding five more campuses to its service.
Previously CISNT had served Peters Colony Elementary, as well as Stewart’s Creek Elementary until it was retired in the spring.
This upcoming year CISNT will begin serving Ethridge and Camey elementary schools, Griffin and Lakeview middle schools and The Colony High School.
Communities in Schools is a local nonprofit that partners with schools to provide support to students, encouraging them to achieve in both school and life, and preparing them for life after school.
“We’re a little bit different than other nonprofits in the area,” Wilson said. “We actually fully operate inside schools, providing a way for the community to be involved, not only through volunteerism but for supporting those initiatives those schools are doing so well.”
She said that includes supporting back-to-school initiatives, making sure access to health and human services goes well, connecting families to resources, providing academic tutoring, guidance and counseling, providing parent engagement events and college and career readiness events.
She said Communities in Schools also monitors case management students for improvement in academics, attendance and behavior.
Wilson said the organization’s goal is to increase the mentoring program in The Colony that has already taken place at Peters Colony.
“It really matters to have someone that’s in your life that you look forward to seeing and that’s a regular part of that positive school engagement that’s a part of their day.”
Wilson said with the organization’s expansion in The Colony schools this year there it hopes to partner with local churches, businesses and government.
For more information on the organization or to volunteer go to cisnt.org.
