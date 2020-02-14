The Colony residents will have one election to watch this May.
In Lewisville ISD, incumbent Kristi Hassett will face H. Denise Wooten, from Double Oak, in Place 6 for the Board of Trustees. Hassett, from Flower Mound, is completing her second term on the board. Tracy Scott Miller is running unopposed in Place 7.
Friday was the last day candidates could file to run for the May 2 election.
The Colony City Council has its elections in November.
