The Colony house fire

Firefighters battled a house fire in the 4700 block of Strickland Avenue.

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday units from The Colony Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4700 block of Strickland Avenue.

En route, first-responders received a report that the two occupants of the home were trapped inside. Units arrived on scene to find a working fire but search crews learned that the occupants had made it out of the structure. 

The fire was generating significant heat and a third alarm was called. The fire was under control after about an hour. However, crews have remained on the scene late into the morning performing clean-up. Mutual aid was provided by Carrollton, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, and Plano fire departments. 

The home’s occupants were transported to Medical City Plano. Three firefighters suffered minor burns and were also treated at Medical City Plano.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

