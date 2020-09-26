Last week NTX Community Food Pantry in The Colony ended North Texas Giving Day with $13,402 in donations.
The total was short of the organization's goal, but CEO Gina Harrison said the amount received was much needed.
“It was blessing,” Harrison said. “Any help we can get will help us continue to help people in our area.”
That help is needed more than Harrison realized. According to a study recently conducted by the North Texas Food Bank, the zip code 75056, which falls in The Colony, is the highest food insecure zip code in Denton County.
“So with that being said, this donation is huge for us,” Harrison said. “We've had between 680 and 700 families coming to us each month since March. The money we get will go to help them.”
Harrison said her organization is hoping to get various grants to help with the cause as well.
She said the food pantry has recently purchased two commercial freezers and two commercial refrigerators to help store more food. She said the pantry is also in the process of converting the space into a mini-grocery store.
“It's a big change for us,” Harrison said. “It's exciting.”
And throughout the year the pantry relies on donations or large fundraising events to get some help. Back in May, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas and the Dallas Cowboys teamed up to host North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, a similar event to North Texas Giving Day that was created to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. NTX Community Food Pantry received $13,337.
One way or the other, Harrison said NTX Community Food Pantry will feed the area's residents.
“If people need food, they'll never walk away from us without food,”
Harrison said.
