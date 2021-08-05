As the world is watching some of the best swimmers compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, some local swimmers in The Colony have access to coaches who also know what it’s like to have global success.
Former Olympic swimmer Yanwei Xu, from China, and former Russian national swimmer Tina Kolesnikova rent space at the The Colony Aquatic Park to coach their competitive USA Swim teams, which are feeder programs to the Olympics.
Xu has used the facility for three years. Kolesnikova, who owns her own swimming company, A+ Swimming, has coached in The Colony for a year.
Their presence has not only gotten their students closer to achieving similar global success as they have, but they’ve also created a buzz at the center.
“It’s so inspiring,” said Elise Knox, aquatics manager. “These gals have high energy. They’re focused and detail oriented. It makes for exciting workouts.”
Knox said Kolesnikova and Xu are very regimented in their coaching, which Knox said is a product of their global success. Xu won a silver medal in the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where she also competed in the 4 x 100 free relay, 100 free and 100 butterfly.
She also won a gold medal and set a world record in the 4 x 200 free relay at the 2002 world championships. She won eight gold medals at the Asian Games.
Kolesnikova was a national champion in Russia and competed in the World Cup.
“It’s all about being a trained athlete,” Knox said. “They understand what it takes.”
Knox said they prepare the swimmers physically and mentally before they can even get in the pool. Then it’s top-level practice.
“The kids leave tired,” Knox said.
Kolesnikova said she brings much of what she learned as an athlete in Russia to the pool in The Colony.
“The coaches in Russia usually pay close attention to the certain technique,” Kolesnikova said. “The coach's attention is really motivating the athletes. The Russian coaches are also extremely demanding, they require that every element must be completed with excellence. In my opinion, that kind of attitude is proper because every task is like a small brick helping to build the house of experience.”
But Kolesnikova also said she makes sure positivity is a part of her coaching style.
“I am working more on communicating with athletes, trying to understand their psychology,” Kolesnikova said. “I am also trying to cheer up all my students. It is not easy for the coach, because some coaches are really getting stuck with students' mistakes, but you also have to pay attention to the achievements as well.”
Xu said she, too, notices a difference in how swimming is taught in the United States.
“In my opinion, swimming is not just a race,” Xu said. “I try to coach my swimmers to know that the most important thing is never give up.
“I like to coach here more than in China,” she said. “There are totally different systems. In the U.S. coaches are working on encouragement, a tolerant attitude and more patience. I learned many new things from other coaches. Especially about what is the best way to communicate with swimmers.”
But the praise doesn’t mean the workouts are any less stringent. Knox said it’s easy to hear when Kolesnikova is in coach mode.
“You can hear her all the way from the parking lot,” Knox said. “She has a whistle that can take the roof off.”
But the students benefit from the coaches’ presence, Knox said.
“They’re genuinely lovely people,” Knox said. “But on the deck they can crack the whip. The kids know their coaches admire them, but they also know they will be a strict taskmaster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.