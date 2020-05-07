Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of The Colony is determined to celebrate Independence Day this year.
It will just look a little different.
Tuesday the City Council agreed to only have a fireworks show for the Fourth of July and to cancel the other events the city has previously held as part of Liberty by the Lake, such as live music, the 5K and the parade.
City Manager Troy Powell said the uncertainty of possible state and county guidelines due to COVID-19 is causing the city to plan for the Fourth of July event now.
“We really don’t know where we’re going to be,” Powell said. “And we have to start paying for this stuff now.”
Powell said another option would be to cancel everything and move the money saved from not having the event to its Veterans Day event in November.
The council said having a fireworks show was important.
“Showing fireworks means that we didn’t get defeated by this,” said Councilman Perry Schrag.
The council agreed last fall to move the Liberty by the Lake event to Five Star Complex, so the plan is to have the fireworks show from there.
“We know that a good chunk of the town can see it,” Schrag said. “And there are a lot of parking available between the school, the water park, etc., etc., where a lot of people can see those.”
Council members agreed that would be the best location.
“That gives people something to look forward to, even if we’re doing the social distancing,” said Councilman Kirk Mikulec. “And people can look for it in the own town without having to go anywhere.”
Powell said the vendor will be asked to focus on the high aerial fireworks so people can see it wherever they are in the city.
The council will officially vote on the change at its next meeting May 19.
Future reopenings
Also at the next meeting the council is expected to further discuss facility openings.
The city has already reopened the dog park, skate park and the tennis courts.
“All of those are facilities where you can social distance easily,” Powell said.
Powell said the city has received questions about why basketball courts weren’t open. He said social distancing can be hard to do on basketball courts, but he said those may be able to reopen following the governor’s next announcement May 15.
“As far as our buildings, everything is going to stay the way it is until we get the governor’s next big announcement,” Powell said.
Powell said there will likely be a discussion May 19 about facilities like the library and the community center. He said the senior center will be delayed since seniors are at higher-risk of contracting COVID-19. He said the aquatics center will also be delayed since it requires hiring people to help reopen the facility.
“We’ll start looking at those once we get to 50 percent or higher to see if it makes sense for us to open those things,” Powell said.
