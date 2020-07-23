The Colony City Council on Tuesday approved an amendment to its utility fund operating budget for an increase of $200,000 to be used on sidewalk, alley and spot street repairs.
Assistant City Manager Tim Miller said the city’s street department has spent approximately $1.1 million this year for street, sidewalk and alley way improvements. Miller said that doesn’t count the $4 million to $5 million a year on major road construction projects.
“We have spent all but about $90,000 of that money,” Miller said.
Miller said the money will go toward spot treating neighborhood sidewalks and potholes, large alleyway repairs and minimal work on North Colony Boulevard.
“It won’t go as far as we would like, but it should be able to keep us positively moving forward through the summer months,” Miller said.
Miller said some of the $900,000 the city received from a financial audit is allowing the city to put more money into the street division.
Miller said the money would be used for work by both in-house crews and contracted work.
“This does two things,” Miller said. “It allows us to deal with the complaints that we’re getting. It also lets us not put people off for years because we don’t have the manpower and time to do it. We can hire someone to come in and fix some of these larger things that they have the equipment and time to do it. So we can work more areas at the same time. And I want to stress these are all legitimate complaints that we’re getting right now.”
Residents can go to the city’s website and click on “Let Us Know” to file a report of a neighborhood sidewalk, alley or street that needs repairs.
Council members approved the request unanimously.
“When I campaigned, they (residents) said the No. 2 thing they wanted after protection was fix the streets, sidewalks and alleys,” said Mayor Pro Tem David Terre.
