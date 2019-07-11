Lewisville ISD (LISD) announced Wednesday the appointment of Heather Garrison as Griffin Middle School's new principal. 

Garrison currently serves as an assistant principal at Lewisville High School Killough, a position she has held since 2015. She began her educational career in 1994 as a science teacher and coach at Reed Middle School in Duncanville ISD; and then at Lamar Middle School in Irving ISD from 1996-2003.

Prior to joining LISD, she served as a curriculum coordinator in McKinney ISD; director of curriculum in Castleberry ISD; and assistant principal at Lamar Middle School, Austin Middle School and Barbara Cardwell Career Preparatory Center, all in Irving ISD. 

Garrison received her Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University and a Master of Education from the University of Texas at Arlington. She has certifications in Mid-Management Administrator for grades Pre-K-12; and Secondary Science Composite for grades 6-12. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments