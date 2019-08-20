Each year, the Denton County 4-H program hosts the Gold Star banquet to recognize the accomplishments of 4-H members throughout the past year.

This year, the banquet was conducted Aug. 10 at the Denton County Elections Building. Along with 4-H members and their families, distinguished guests included Allen Chick and Chip Sargent from the Denton Kiwanis Club, as well as Tommy Calvert with Denton County Farm Bureau. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board members in attendance included: Micki and Dave Zartman, Lynda Harvey, Shirley Haisler and Mary Bridges.

The major 4-H youth awards were given as follows:

Presidential Service awards — Hannah Mohr, Jacob Mayfield, Erik Dieterich, Christian Dieterich, and Lila Griffith

Farm Bureau Award — Kyle Real and Anelise Wilson

The Danforth “I Dare You” Award — Lauren Hicks and Erik Dieterich

Al Petty Scholarship — Christian Dieterich

Bronze Star Award — Luciana Hackett

Silver Star Award — Lila Griffith and Bryce Borchardt

Gold Star Award — Hannah Mohr and Jacob Mayfield

The adult leader and volunteer awards recognized the Denton County 4-H Club managers for their exceptional work throughout the year.

The Friend of 4-H Award was given to Game Changers Sports Arcade and Grill, for their dedication to Denton County 4-H. We also recognized the Argyle and Pilot Point clubs for qualifying to be Clubs of Excellence.

“As we prepare to begin a new 4-H year, we want to extend our thanks to all those who make the Denton County 4-H program excellent,” a statement from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County read. “The Gold Star banquet gives us the opportunity to not only recognize exceptional 4-H members, but to show parents, volunteers, county leaders, and employees that we appreciate everything they do for our program on a daily basis.”

Enrollment for the new 4-H year is open. For more information, call 940-349-2884 or email nadia.rosales@dentoncounty.com.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments