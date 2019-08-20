Each year, the Denton County 4-H program hosts the Gold Star banquet to recognize the accomplishments of 4-H members throughout the past year.
This year, the banquet was conducted Aug. 10 at the Denton County Elections Building. Along with 4-H members and their families, distinguished guests included Allen Chick and Chip Sargent from the Denton Kiwanis Club, as well as Tommy Calvert with Denton County Farm Bureau. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Leadership Advisory Board members in attendance included: Micki and Dave Zartman, Lynda Harvey, Shirley Haisler and Mary Bridges.
The major 4-H youth awards were given as follows:
Presidential Service awards — Hannah Mohr, Jacob Mayfield, Erik Dieterich, Christian Dieterich, and Lila Griffith
Farm Bureau Award — Kyle Real and Anelise Wilson
The Danforth “I Dare You” Award — Lauren Hicks and Erik Dieterich
Al Petty Scholarship — Christian Dieterich
Bronze Star Award — Luciana Hackett
Silver Star Award — Lila Griffith and Bryce Borchardt
Gold Star Award — Hannah Mohr and Jacob Mayfield
The adult leader and volunteer awards recognized the Denton County 4-H Club managers for their exceptional work throughout the year.
The Friend of 4-H Award was given to Game Changers Sports Arcade and Grill, for their dedication to Denton County 4-H. We also recognized the Argyle and Pilot Point clubs for qualifying to be Clubs of Excellence.
“As we prepare to begin a new 4-H year, we want to extend our thanks to all those who make the Denton County 4-H program excellent,” a statement from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Denton County read. “The Gold Star banquet gives us the opportunity to not only recognize exceptional 4-H members, but to show parents, volunteers, county leaders, and employees that we appreciate everything they do for our program on a daily basis.”
Enrollment for the new 4-H year is open. For more information, call 940-349-2884 or email nadia.rosales@dentoncounty.com.
