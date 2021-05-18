Volunteers of America
The Volunteers of America Classic returns to The Colony on June 28 to July 4 with top LPGA professionals competing for a $1.5 million purse playing Old American Golf Club at Golf Clubs at The Tribute.

In addition to world-class golf, Tournament week will encompass a variety of free family-friendly event programming. Tournament week kicks off June 28 with a Junior Golf Clinic for youth ages 7-13 featuring LPGA player engagement.

Programming will begin at 10 am, and registration can be found at tinyurl.com/48efz7k. Tuesday will feature the third annual Women’s Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health. The event will feature a hybrid format with both limited in-person and online viewing options.

More details and speaker announcements will be announced soon. #VOAClassic week will also welcome a new family-friendly event in partnership with the city of The Colony, Family Yoga, June 30. All participants will receive a complimentary Daily Ticket to the Tournament in additional to a yoga mat. Healthy snacks will be provided following the yoga session. Registration is also free and can be found at tinyurl.com/mmnchmx4.

“The Colony is thrilled to welcome the Volunteers of America Classic back to the community and elevate the Fourth of July programming that is already a yearly tradition in the city,” Mayor Joe McCourry said. “Residents and those throughout the Metroplex can expect an exciting week with a variety of family-friendly events to attend.”

Going into the Fourth of July weekend, the Liberty 5K/10K, celebrating its 35th year in The Colony, will take place on-site at the Tournament for the first time. Runners will enjoy a race route through the trails along Lake Lewisville. Participants can register tinyurl.com/3hktzwye.

That evening, The Colony Community Concert will take place at Golf Clubs at The Tribute following play at 7 pm. Admission is free to the public and will feature headliner Jason Boland & The Stragglers opened by Cody Canada and The Departed. All attendees will also receive a Daily Ticket to the #VOAClassic. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Truck Yard The Colony. Attendees can also expect to see a Truck Yard presence at the Tournament all-week with rotating food trucks throughout the course. Concert tickets can be reserved at tinyurl.com/59czhz2f. Visit voaclassic.com for more details on community programming and to purchase Tournament tickets.

