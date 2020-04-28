The IRS has suspended hundreds of normal filing and payment deadlines and even many of its collection and other enforcement activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, IRS employees are returning to their offices and many states, including Texas, are starting to reopen their economies. However, if you owe money or have unfiled tax returns, now might be a good time to fix those past tax problems before the IRS comes calling.
Unfiled Returns
Before the COVID-19 pandemic was in full-force the IRS announced that it was making high-income (i.e. over $100,000 in income) non-filers a priority. In fact, the IRS indicated that it would be making house-calls to such individuals to encourage compliance. If there are statutory assessment deadlines the IRS may still act on assessing those amounts to protect its interest.
However, according to the new Taxpayer First Initiative, new audits, liens and levies will not follow those assessments until after July 15, 2020. Therefore, if you have unfiled returns, now is the time to take stock and file those returns. Many tax professionals are still working remotely and are likely available to help process your information and answer questions during this pause on IRS enforcement.
Cryptocurrency reporting
A virtual currency compliance campaign was announced by the IRS in 2018. This campaign involved both outreach and civil and criminal examinations. Before COVID-19 the IRS used John Doe Summonses and sophisticated software to find the identities of cryptocurrency investors that may not be properly reporting. The highly publicized Coinbase summons resulted in disclosure of 13,000 customers to the IRS through a John Doe Summons. Once the IRS is up and running again there will likely be more summonses to find those not properly reporting their cryptocurrency.
The IRS also sent 10,000 letters to taxpayers indicating that they may need to evaluate their cryptocurrency reporting and fix errors. More of those letters can certainly be expected when the compliance campaign starts up again. Given the potential civil tax penalties and potential criminal implications it makes sense to deal with any failure to report or questions about reporting now.
Outstanding tax liabilities
Taxpayers who have filed their returns, reported an amount due, but failed to pay full amounts owed can decide on a path to full compliance. The IRS offers two primary alternatives to enforced collection (i.e. liens and levies) – installment agreements and offers in compromise. In some situations taxpayers can have their debts deemed currently uncollectible – but that is rarely granted.
Installment agreements allow taxpayers to spread the amounts owed over a monthly payment plan that can extend, in some cases, as long as six years. Certain additions to tax (e.g. interest and penalties) may still apply until the full amount is paid but the IRS will generally forego enforced collection as long as there is no default of the agreement. Taxpayers can use the extended time to gather this financial information and determine a workable monthly payment to request from the IRS when collection starts up again in July.
Offers in compromise (OIC) request that the IRS take an amount less than is owed in satisfaction of the full amount owed. The taxpayer must convince the IRS that the reduced amount now is in the governments interest and a better alternative to current collection. Financial information will need to accompany the request, usually Forms 433-A and 433-B, to show an inability to pay and financial outlook. An OIC may allow for a reduced payment of tax liabilities owed in exchange for avoiding enforced collection while putting things back in order post-COVID-19.
Of course, every taxpayer’s situation is unique and a taxpayer must weigh a myriad of risks in disclosing and resolving past tax problems. If there are potential criminal implications, the tax problems are even more delicate and steps must be taken to protect confidential conversations. However, while the IRS has suspended deadlines and enforcement it is the perfect time to seek advice and find a plan to put past tax troubles behind you.
Joshua Smeltzer is a tax partner at Brown Fox PLLC and former U.S. DOJ Tax Division honors trial attorney. He can be reached at joshua@brownfoxlaw.com or 214-396-5962.
