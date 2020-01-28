The city of The Colony’s Customer Services Department hopes your New Year is off to a great start! In addition to sharing our warm wishes, around this time each year we also like to remind you that winter sewer averaging is underway.
For each residential customer, water consumption from December through March bills will be considered for the re-averaging period. The month with the highest consumption is disregarded and the remaining three months are then averaged together for the new sewer rate. New rates take effect the first bill in April of each year.
If any resident had special circumstances during this timeframe that would abnormally increase the water consumption, such as a leak, filling of a pool, or additional people in the home for the holidays, the resident may inform the Water Utility Department of this and it will be taken into consideration when re-averaging the rate. Residents are welcome to email the information to utilityadmin@thecolonytx.gov. Include name, address, phone number and reason for the abnormal consumption.
For those who have resolved to be paper-free, the city of The Colony offers e-statements for residents and businesses. This feature allows customers to receive their utility bill via email instead of a paper bill, which assists in faster delivery to the customer as well as a reduction in paper. It also assists the city by reducing paper costs and postage costs. To enroll, visit our website and if you have not already done so, enroll your account, choose the e-statements hyperlink and choose the e-statement option for your account.
The Colony Utility Department also offers a variety of payment features to add ease and convenience for residents and businesses. Credit card auto draft and bank draft have become very popular means of payment for monthly water bills. Residents will continue to receive the monthly bill for review, the payment will be automatic.
In addition to auto drafts, The Colony Utility also offers payment acceptance through an automated phone payment system (or IVR), through the City’s website, and night deposit, as well as in-office payments and regular mail.
Automated phone payments are accepted without fees 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 972-625-2741, option 4.
Web payments are accepted 24/7 at municipalonlinepayments.com/thecolonytx, with a fee of $1.25.
Any resident that would like more information on any of these payment options is encouraged to visit our website at www.thecolonytx.gov or call at 972-625-2741. The Customer Services Department is continually researching additional convenient options for our residents regarding water utility services.
Again, Happy New Year from your Customer Services representatives at the city of The Colony!
Molly Owczar is director of customer services for the city of The Colony. She may be reached at mowczar@thecolonytx.gov or by calling 972-624-3116.
