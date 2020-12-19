This time of year most people are out shopping and running errands and staying super busy and tend to be stressed out and distracted. Here are some tips to keep you safe:
Distracted driving: Everyone is in a rush these days. Be vigilant and drive defensively.
Holiday cheer: Plan your ride ahead of time if drinking. There are numerous options.
Be aware: Do not make cash withdrawals from the bank or ATM and leave in your car. Criminals watch banks and ATMs and follow their victims.
Home cameras: Cameras are great. We solve many crimes due to the popularity of security cameras. If you do have a camera, it is important to still bring your valuables inside and lock your car. Criminals disguise themselves and can quickly enter your car when unlocked.
Packages: Package thieves are a problem year round, especially during the holidays. Have a plan for your packages. Have them delivered to a local lockbox, your work, or your neighbor.
Fraud reports are at an all-time high. The scammers are very sophisticated and many people are victims. Never respond to a caller, always hang up and call the supposed company/government agency back yourself. Never purchase a gift card or wire money to pay a debt.
Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The danger of carbon monoxide poisoning is greater during the winter due to fireplaces and gas heaters in use.
Follow us on Facebook @TheColonyPoliceDepartment for more safety tips. Email Officer Brian Lee at blee@thecolonytx.gov for crime prevention information.
