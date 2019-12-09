As the holiday shopping season gets into full swing, the anticipation of seeing family, attending parties, and seeing the joy on the faces of little ones begins to grow and grow.
Although an exciting time for all of us, we should remember that thieves, pickpockets, burglars and muggers look forward to this season, too. Crooks love this time a year because of all the shopping bags in cars, homes glittering with gifts, and malls and parking lots full of unsuspecting shoppers and gift-givers.
With that in mind, here are some holiday safety tips:
Shopping
- The most important thing is to stay alert and pay attention to what is happening around you. Thieves don’t like people who pay attention. Looking at a cell phone while walking through a parking lot signals that you are not paying attention to what is happening around you.
- Park in well-lit spaces and hide packages and belongings in the trunk before you arrive. Lock the vehicle every time. Don’t valet park if you have packages in the car.
- Teach children (even those with cell phones) to meet you at the register if they get separated from you in the store or meet at the playground in the mall.
Traveling
- Be careful about posting your travel plans online. Do you really want to tell everyone no one will be home for several days? Save the social media update until you get back. (That way you have photos to post too!)
- Ask your neighbors or friends to remove flyers on your door and pick up any newspapers.
- Put your home on a Vacation Watch with The Colony Police Department by calling 972-625-1887. Police Officers and Citizens on Patrol will drive by and check on the home free of charge.
Please remember that wherever you are – a store, a movie theater, a church, at work or at a holiday party – you have a right to leave at any time you think something strange or unsafe is happening. Most mass incidents are worse because people stay in place instead of leaving as quickly as possible. If something does not seem right to you, don’t wait to see if it turns dangerous. Make the safe choice to ignore what everyone else is doing and leave. You can probably return if it turns out to be nothing.
Have a safe and happy holiday season,
David Coulon is the Chief of Police for the city of The Colony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.