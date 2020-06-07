In LISD, our promise to our students, staff, parents and the communities we serve is simple – all of our students enjoy thriving productive lives in a future they create. That promise may be simple, but the times we live in are not.
Over the last months, we’ve faced isolation and uncertainty because of a global pandemic. More recently, we’ve experienced isolation and uncertainty as our nation shares grief, anger and frustration through protests and demonstrations in response to the tragic deaths of African Americans in our country.
There are many who will use these events to divide us. That is not the LISD way. To be silent is to be complicit, and it is important for us to be clear where we stand on this critical civil rights issue. I stand in solidarity with the fight against injustice and violence against people of color. We value and appreciate those sharing their hurt, speaking truth, and the others among us that show compassion and empathy with an open heart. As a proud American, I believe that’s what must be done.
As a school district, it is our daily responsibility to provide every student with a safe, inclusive learning environment. I believe LISD has a greater responsibility, a greater purpose, to be a voice in our communities through the power of education.
The next generation of leaders are in our schools today, and the truth is, our students are already active leaders in our communities. I support and join our students, staff members, families, community members, faith-based leaders, law enforcement officials, and all of those who are speaking out against hate and intolerance, against prejudice and racism.
My commitment to all of those we serve is that LISD will continue listening and learning. We’ve made strides toward greater diversity and inclusion through our programs and policies, but there is still much to be done. It is my best hope for all of us that regardless of our differences, we can treat each other with dignity, respect and compassion.
I pray for each of you, our communities, and our country.
Kevin Rogers
Lewisville ISD superintendent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.