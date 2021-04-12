When former LISD Board of Trustees, Carol Kyer and Kathy Duke recommended that the new elementary school be named in my honor, I was elated. Not because of the possibility of having a school with my name on it but because of the obvious respect these two former board members had for me and my work while serving with them.
It was also an honor to see so many people in the audience who came to hear this historic announcement.
However, when this did not happen and a year later, when the decision was made to give the new school another name, many people could not understand. Since people are asking me what about the naming, and one ninety-eight years old member of my church even sent me a copy of the newspaper article that said I had “respectfully declined” having my name on a building they wanted to rename, I thought I would thank my supporters and explain why I chose not to have my name considered for the other facility.
I was honored to have had the opportunity to serve and leave a legacy in the community I lived in for thirty-nine years. Service has always been important to me. In addition to being from a family of three generations of community activists, I have also been an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated for forty-six years.
As a charter member of Tau Rho Omega Chapter, in 1993, I have always been able to call on my chapter members to help with any projects I wanted to do in our community. Two well-known programs in our community and school district are the Dr. King annual commemoration and the inaugural LISD HBCU College Fair. My sorority members were proud that I was being considered for having the new school named in my honor and many members were looking forward to volunteering at the school.
My chapter has all professions represented, including a federal judge and members were ready to provide services to all mankind, as our motto says. In fact, there are several retired school administrators who live near the school who would have been some of the volunteers I would have recruited. The school that was recommended to rename in my honor was not a school where we would have been able to volunteer and it did not reflect the excellence that I had portrayed while working and serving in the LISD community.
Therefore, I wanted people in the community to know how much I appreciated their support. I was happy to have had the letters of support from pastors of churches in The Colony, and Lewisville, my sorority members, mentees, people from several organizations I served with, and especially former students and colleagues who wrote such kind remarks during the petition. I am extremely proud of the things I, with the help of so many did, and I will always have fond memories of my time in the area.
Vernell Gregg
