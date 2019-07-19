Nels Henry Hogberg, the man suspected of intentionally driving his car into a group of teens in The Colony and severely injuring one of them, was recently indicted by a Denton County Grand Jury on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to The Colony police, Hogberg, 22, drove his car into a group of three teens April 6 in the 5300 block of N. Colony Blvd. as they were waiting to cross the street. Ethan Bezich, 13, suffered a fractured pelvis in the crash.

Police said Hogberg fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested. Witnesses said the crash appeared to be intentional.

Police said Hogberg had had an altercation with another group of people about 40 minutes prior to the crash and thought the two groups were the same.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapons charges are second-degree felonies. If convicted Hogberg faces anywhere from two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

“He's going for a ride because he attempted to hurt all three of them,” said Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police Department. “Thank goodness no one else was hurt and the one injury wasn't more serious.”

Woodard said there have been no charges filed against the group Hogberg had an earlier confrontation with.

Hogberg is expected to be arraigned in August.

