The three incumbents on The Colony City Council who are facing challengers are in a tight race through early voting numbers.
In Place 3, incumbent Brian Wade holds a slim lead over Megan Stoner. Wade has 2,028 votes (47.5 percent) while Stoner has 1,998 votes (46.8 percent). Robert Michelson has 240 votes.
In Place 4, incumbent David Terre has 2,324 votes (48.1 percent) followed by Lauren Gunn’s 1,807 (37.4) and Chris Song’s 706 (14.6).
In Place 5, incumbent Perry Schrag leads with 1,362 votes (41.4 percent) followed by A.B. Martin’s 1,036 (31.5) and Rolando Reyes’ 892 (27.1 percent).
Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.