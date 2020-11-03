The Colony City Hall
File Photo

The three incumbents on The Colony City Council who are facing challengers are in a tight race through early voting numbers.

In Place 3, incumbent Brian Wade holds a slim lead over Megan Stoner. Wade has 2,028 votes (47.5 percent) while Stoner has 1,998 votes (46.8 percent). Robert Michelson has 240 votes.

In Place 4, incumbent David Terre has 2,324 votes (48.1 percent) followed by Lauren Gunn’s 1,807 (37.4) and Chris Song’s 706 (14.6).

In Place 5, incumbent Perry Schrag leads with 1,362 votes (41.4 percent) followed by A.B. Martin’s 1,036 (31.5) and Rolando Reyes’ 892 (27.1 percent).

Check back for updates.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments