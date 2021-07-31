Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have announced availability of a draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA), draft Finding of No Significant Impact and 30-day comment period for the Wynnewood Park/Tribute Marina at Lewisville Lake.
Wynnewood Park was leased by the USACE to The Colony beginning in 1997. Since that time, the park has been divided into two areas with different uses. The uses include a nature park with trails and golf courses.
The purpose of the Tribute Marina is to provide additional recreational facilities and more efficient access to Lewisville Lake. The additional facilities entail constructing a marina with up to 801 wet boat slips, a 4,800-square-foot store, deli, fuel service facility, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant, a paved parking lot with a capacity for 360 vehicles and 113 golf carts, grass parking with 176 spaces available, a 3,107-square-foot multipurpose concrete pad, a 36,000-square-foot multipurpose lawn and lawn game areas.
The SEA to the Lewisville Lake Programmatic Environmental Assessment, dated August 1999, was drafted to identify and disclose potential impacts on the human environment that could result from implementation of the Tribute Marina. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, and other USACE policy and regulations, a 30-day public comment period began Wednesday and will end Aug. 28 to solicit comments from the public regarding the proposed Tribute Marina.
The draft SEA, FONSI, and comment instructions are available for download at: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/about/lakes-and-recreation-information/tribute-marina/. Comments, suggestions, and questions on the proposed project can be emailed to CESWF-Tributemarina@usace.army.mil, or mailed to Robert Jordan: Lake Manager Lewisville Lake, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operations Division, Fort Worth District, 1801 North Mill Street, Lewisville, Texas 75057
