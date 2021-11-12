Police in The Colony responded to a call Monday in which a juvenile was found dead in a hotel room, a spokesperson from The Colony Police Department confirmed Friday.
Authorities were dispatched to the Budget Suites in the 5200 block of SH 121 at approximately 1 a.m. During the investigation, it was revealed by the family that the child, who was 12-years-old, was feeling sick for several days. The call came in shortly after the child was found unresponsive.
The case is currently being investigated by The Colony Police Department, and a forensic investigation into the child’s death is being conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say foul play is not suspected.
