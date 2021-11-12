police lights

Police in The Colony responded to a call Monday in which a juvenile was found dead in a hotel room, a spokesperson from The Colony Police Department confirmed Friday.

Authorities were dispatched to the Budget Suites in the 5200 block of SH 121 at approximately 1 a.m. During the investigation, it was revealed by the family that the child, who was 12-years-old, was feeling sick for several days. The call came in shortly after the child was found unresponsive.

The case is currently being investigated by The Colony Police Department, and a forensic investigation into the child’s death is being conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments