Hawks, owls and other aerial assassins will glide through The Colony starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a presentation by the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center.
The program is sponsored by your Keep The Colony Beautiful Board (KTCB) and will be held at the City Hall Annex, 6804 Main St., next door to City Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. Ample parking will be available.
The 45-minute presentation will feature native raptors along with their handlers, who will be available to answer questions. Organizers said this program is entertaining and informative for both children and adults.
Given the popularity of the program, this event is by reservation only. Limited seating will be available. Attendees must register online. The program is free of charge, but donations benefitting KTCB will be accepted. Funds go toward events such as this, as well as other KTCB programs like the annual Owl & Howl Prowl along the Shoreline Trail. This year’s Owl & Howl Prowl is scheduled for late October.
For more information, contact Community Outreach Officer Danny Dill by email at ddill@thecolonytx.gov.
