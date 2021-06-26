Lewisville ISD is hitting the road to make Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) even more accessible to students.
The district is moving forward with plans to purchase a STEM truck, which will be called the Wonder Wagon, that will be used to visit campuses that don’t offer STEM programs and bring the experience to the students.
Earlier this month the Rao Foundation donated $150,000 to the district to go toward the truck.
“Over the last few months we have been conducting research into this possibility for our district,” said Jonas Greene, LISD STEM administrator. “We brainstormed many options and looked at mobile STEM trucks in the area.”
Greene said district leaders favored the type of van the Perot Museum uses. It’s a 2021 Ford Transit with a high roof to allow space for various STEM activities. It includes solar panels to power interior and exterior power outlets. It’s equipped with ADA ramp access and WiFi capabilities, and it has interior shelving, LED lighting and mounted supplies around the truck. There is also an outdoor retractable shade awning.
“This is what we decided what fit the LISD students the best,” Greene said.
District leaders said the truck will help fill the gap in STEM offerings since not every campus offers STEM programs.
“We’re excited that this truck will have the opportunity to be able to go out to campuses across our district,” said Renee Marts, elementary science administrator, “those that are not currently receiving the STEM enrichment, such as our Science Discovery and STEM Specials rotations.”
Marts said STEM teachers were surveyed for ideas on the name and the theme. A popular choice was the Wonder Wagon with a superhero theme.
“We know the naming and the theme is really going to drive the outside exterior wrap of the truck,” Marts said. “So we want that to be something that’s really engaging for the students.”
Marts said the startup cost for the truck is estimated to be $175,000.
